Liberia: Presidential Contender Whapoe Picks Agriculturist As Running Mate

Monrovia — Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe, Standard Bearer of the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) has named an agriculturist as his running mate for the October 2017 Presidential and Legislative elections.

Dr. Whapoe named Isaac Flowers on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at a news conference, which attracted partisans and Legislative aspirants running on the party's ticket.

The party has over 40 representative aspirants.

Mr. Flowers, a native of Bomi County is former Assistant Agriculture Minister and consultant at the FAO.

He is also an educator, who runs the Royal Christian Foundation Institute in Paynesville.

Mr. Flowers' selection was based on a decision from VOLT's Executive Committee.

He was among several individuals who were vetted by the committee.

A member of the party's executive committee, Benjamin Day-Keay said Flowers selection was considered due to his understanding of the agricultural sector.

He said Flowers better understands the party's vision to turned Liberian into an agriculture nation.

Day-Keay disclosed that while working at the Ministry of Agriculture, Flowers traveled extensively across the country and understands the suffering Liberians are undergoing.

Day-Keay indicated that Flowers' origin in Bomi County, western Liberia is a boost for VOLT's campaign.

He described Flowers as a popular man, who has contributed immensely to the education of children from Western Liberia.

Day-Keay is optimistic that VOLT will emerge as victor in the October poll considering the party's standard bearer connections in vote-rich Nimba County.

He disclosed that the people of Nimba County have vowed to uphold Dr. Whapoe's candidacy during the October election.

Dr. Whapoe is the nephew of slain politician, Jackson F. Doe who is said to have won the 1985 election, raked by late President Samuel K. Doe.

Day-Keay believes that Whapoe would win overwhelmingly in Nimba due to his uncle Doe's popularity and legacy.

Some political pundits have disclosed that Doe's popularity surpassed Sen. Prince Y. Johnson's fame. Sen. Johnson, a candidate for the presidency in October has said he remains the most single popular person in the northern county.

Whapoe disagreed with Senator Johnson and he would be voted overwhelmingly.

He told a cross-section of supporters on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at VOLT Headquarters in Sinkor that he will win the October elections first round.

Whapoe cautioned Liberians against electing politicians he said have 'blood on their hands'.

Although, Dr. Whapoe didn't name anyone who has blood on their hands, but said would be a wrong decision to elect individuals who have blood on their hands.

Dr. Whapoe noted that Flowers is best suited because they both shared similar vision to emancipate Liberia from poverty through mechanized farming.

In brief remarks, Mr. Flowers, 64 lauded Dr. Whapoe for selecting him as his vice presidential running mate and assured him of his unflinching support to the party.

Mr. Flowers promised that he and his team would canvass throughout the country to ensure that VOLT is elected in October.