Kenya: Al-Shabaab Takes 6 Hostage in Lamu

Al-Shabaab gunmen have hijacked a Prado with six occupants at Milihoi along the Mpeketoni-Lamu road in Lamu County.

Coast AP boss James Akoru confirmed the incident, saying it occurred at 3pm.

Akoru told the Nation that a team, including GSU officers, had been dispatched to the scene.

"We are yet to receive proper information about the incident but the reports we have is that a vehicle has been hijacked" said Mr Akoru

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the Prado had a top government official who was heading to Witu to visit displaced families.

The official had attended a meeting on Lamu Port (LAPSSET) at Huduma centre in Lamu town before heading to Witu.

