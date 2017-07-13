Nigeria: Olx, Interswitch Partner to Enhance Customer Experience

OLX, Nigeria's number one online classifieds site has announced that users can now pay for its premium services, Do-It-For-Me and Top Ads using the Interswitch platform.

OLX partnered Interswitch to launch its paid products in order to enhance customer experience as it relates to security.

One of the products, Trust and Safety, which are both priorities for OLX and Interswitch, ensures that OLX users can continue to trade safely on the site whilst making payments using the Interswitch secure platform

Enhancing Trade as both organisations help users trade conveniently online through the aid of technology

The partnership will enhance OLX position as the market leader that is focussed on facilitating trade safely and expand Interswitch user base.

Speaking at a press conference where the partnership was announced, Senior Manager, Business Development OLX, MayokunFadeyibi said: "OLX is constantly re-inventing the wheel to ensure that OLX users can trade safely on the site and are able to use our services with minimal stress."

Fadeyibi, also added that OLX recently launched an escrow service for its users.

"The escrow service will provide a safety net for both the buyer and seller to ensure that they trade safely on the platform. The buyer will be able to pay the money into an OLX bank account while undergoing inspection and validity of the item before OLX transfers the funds to the seller once the item is approved by the buyer," Fadeyibe said.

Also speaking, Group Head, Retail and Chains, Interswitch, Paul Ohakim, said; "We are excited to partner to further deepen e-commerce in Nigeria by providing greater ease and more security for transactions done on OLX."

Ohakim also added that through Interswitch's re-engineered payment gateway, which has seen successful Webpay solution further streamlined and enhanced to improve the user experience, Interswitch will continue to champion the growth and development of the e-commerce industry in Nigeria, particularly via partnerships such as this, with OLX.

He added that Do-it-For-Me is a premium service that helps busy executives sell their vehicles with the help of the OLX Champs who are sales experts sell their items. They handle posting the item on the site, taking calls from buyers, negotiating for the right price and closing the deal.