Kenya: Wayne Rooney Starts for Everton Against Gor Mahia

Photo: The Nation

Everton's England striker Wayne Rooney, centre, greets officials upon arrival at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam on July 12, 2017.

Everton returnee Wayne Rooney has been handed a start in their friendly match against Gor Mahia.

Rooney will partner new signing Klaassen in attack with Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg starting in goal for the English Premier League side's first preseason fixture.

Everton's star studded squad featuring Rooney, Dutch keeper Maarten Stekelenburg, defenders Ashley Williams and Leighton Baines, French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and renowned manager Ronald Koeman - a former Barcelona player - touched down at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere international Airport in Dar on Wednesday in readiness for this fixture.

Upon arrival, Baines, a marauding left back, pointed out that the English side, sixth placed finishers the EPL last season, will use this match to rake up their fitness having just returned from a five-week break off season break.

Gor earned the right to face Everton after winning the eight-team SportPesa Super Cup football tournament staged in Dar in June.