Nigeria: Zenith Women Basketball League - Dolphins, First Bank Remain Unbeaten

Last year's Zenith Bank Women Basketball League finalists - First Bank and Dolphins of Lagos, are on their way to meeting again in the final this term, courtesy of their excellent run in this year's edition.

First Bank and Dolphins are the only two teams with an unbeaten run in the ongoing campaign which started in Abuja two months ago.

From the first phase in Abuja to phase two in Kaduna, Asaba (phase three) and now phase four in Ibadan, the two teams have maintained complete dominance and so, lovers of basketball are likely to see them in the final again in Lagos.

This also means First Bank and Dolphins will still be the country's representatives in the African club championships later in the year.

Only on Wednesday, First bank defeated IGP Queens 119-86 at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan in continuation of the Phase Four stage.

Dolphins also defeated Customs 72-48 to further boost their chances of picking one of the two continental tickets at stake.

In another match, Benue Princess defeated First Deepwater 63-49 but both sides will still have to record another win to avoid missing out of the Grand Finale.

Only eight teams will make it to Lagos for the Grand Finale out of the 14 teams competing in Ibadan. Six teams will be eliminated from this stage.

Meanwhile, the Phase Four of the competition sponsored by Zenith Bank comes to a close today as some of the teams battle to make it to the final phase in Lagos.