Cameroon: Buea - School Resumption Crusade Gathers Steam

Organisers of holiday classes say the classes shall flow into the new school year.

The call for school resumption for 2017/2018 academic year by some Parents Teachers Associations (PTA) in the North West has been extended to the South West Regional headquarters, Buea. Sunday July 9, 2017, the Sunday announcement at Presbyterian Church Great Soppo in both services detailed on how the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC) has scheduled admission and promotion in their schools to see that the 2017/2018 academic year is successful.

The Reverend Pastor of the congregation, Ngalle Simon, took off time to explain to his Christians (parents and students/pupils) who greeted the message with murmuring, the need for schools to go effective. Following the PCC tradition, it is expected that the announcement calling for school resumption was read in all congregations across the South West and even beyond. Before the PCC announcement for effective school take off comes September, the Divisional Officer for Buea, Kouam Wokam Paul, had convened a meeting of all PTA in Buea Subdivision on June 30, 2017. In the gathering, modalities for holiday classes in primary and secondary schools, promotion to the next classes and the effective take off of classes in September took central stage.

The PTA agreed that the holiday classes will flow into the new school year. The Inspector of Basic Education in Buea Subdivision was told to solicit the Buea council to include the primary schools in their annual holiday schedule which is traditionally organised only for colleges. Official statements are expected from the Catholic authorities in the Dioceses of Mamfe, Kumba and Buea on school resumption in the days ahead.