13 July 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Suspension and Fine for Ahly Coach El Badry

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chairman of the CAF Disciplinary Board has handed a one match suspension plus a fine of 10,000 US Dollars to Al Ahly coach, Hossam El Badry, for violating directives and guidelines related to media operations of the ongoing Total CAF Champions League.

The violations indicated in the official match reports occurred during the Day 5 and 6 Group D matches against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco and Coton Sport of Cameroon on 20 June 2017 in Casablanca (Morocco) and 9 July 2017 in Alexandria (Egypt) respectively.

For the match against Wydad, El Badry left the press conference room "because there was a BeIN Sports microphone. The coach finally participated in the press conference whilst covering the microphone of BeIN Sports to prevent the sound or pushing it away at other times".

With respect to the game against Coton Sport, "the coach as well as players refused to make an interview with BeIN Sports after the match. The coach did assist in the press conference at the end of the match but the players were not there".

Meanwhile, the one-match ban is suspended on condition that El Badry is not found guilty of a similar offence until the end of the competition.

Egypt

US Laptop Ban Lifted in Egypt, Morocco

Egypt and Morocco's airlines have said a ban against carry-on laptops on US-bound flights has been lifted, leaving only… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.