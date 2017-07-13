Africa: Suspension and Fine for Ahly Coach El Badry

The Chairman of the CAF Disciplinary Board has handed a one match suspension plus a fine of 10,000 US Dollars to Al Ahly coach, Hossam El Badry, for violating directives and guidelines related to media operations of the ongoing Total CAF Champions League.

The violations indicated in the official match reports occurred during the Day 5 and 6 Group D matches against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco and Coton Sport of Cameroon on 20 June 2017 in Casablanca (Morocco) and 9 July 2017 in Alexandria (Egypt) respectively.

For the match against Wydad, El Badry left the press conference room "because there was a BeIN Sports microphone. The coach finally participated in the press conference whilst covering the microphone of BeIN Sports to prevent the sound or pushing it away at other times".

With respect to the game against Coton Sport, "the coach as well as players refused to make an interview with BeIN Sports after the match. The coach did assist in the press conference at the end of the match but the players were not there".

Meanwhile, the one-match ban is suspended on condition that El Badry is not found guilty of a similar offence until the end of the competition.