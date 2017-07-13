Africa: CAF President Ahmad Arrives in Tunisia

CAF President Ahmad arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday, 12 July 2017, on a visit.

He was welcomed upon arrival at the Carthage International Airport in Tunis by Tunisia Football Federation president, Dr Wadie Jary and Tarek Bouchamaoui, a member of the CAF Executive Committee and the FIFA Council.

As part of his program, the CAF President is expected to visit the headquarters of the Tunisia Football Federation (FTF) on Thursday, 13 July 2014 at 15H30 local time. After, he will proceed to the inauguration of the newly built "House of Referees" before holding a joint Press Conference with FTF president, Jary at the Amphitheatre of the House of the Referees at 15H00 local time.

Later in the evening, he will grace a reception by the TFF held in his honour.