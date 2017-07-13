13 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Gaz, Ambassador of China Discuss Development of Relations in Field of Medicines

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Deputy Chair of the High Committee for Supervising Sudan Relations with BRICS countries, Dr Awad Ahmed Al-Gaz discussed in Khartoum, Thursday , with the Chinese Ambassador to Sudan, Li Lian , relations between Sudan and China and Ways of boosting them further as well as bolstering ties of cooperation in all fields , especially in medical field.

The Ambassador of China said in press statements following the meeting which was attended by Shanghai Company which operating in pharmaceutical and health materials production , that the Shanghai Company plays important and effective role in meeting Sudan's needs for medicines.

He pointed out that the meeting sought ways of development of cooperation between Sudan and China in field of medicines and health materials, indicating to importance of cooperation of the two countries in this field.

Sudan

Govt Freezes Talks With U.S. After Delay in Lifting Sanctions

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is freezing all negotiations with the United States following President Donald Trump's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.