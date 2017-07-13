Sudan: Al-Gaz, Ambassador of China Discuss Development of Relations in Field of Medicines

Khartoum — The Deputy Chair of the High Committee for Supervising Sudan Relations with BRICS countries, Dr Awad Ahmed Al-Gaz discussed in Khartoum, Thursday , with the Chinese Ambassador to Sudan, Li Lian , relations between Sudan and China and Ways of boosting them further as well as bolstering ties of cooperation in all fields , especially in medical field.

The Ambassador of China said in press statements following the meeting which was attended by Shanghai Company which operating in pharmaceutical and health materials production , that the Shanghai Company plays important and effective role in meeting Sudan's needs for medicines.

He pointed out that the meeting sought ways of development of cooperation between Sudan and China in field of medicines and health materials, indicating to importance of cooperation of the two countries in this field.