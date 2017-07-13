11 July 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Boakai Picks Nuquay As Running Mate for October Polls

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Facebook
Representative Emmanuel Nuquay, Speaker of the Liberian legislature.
By Calvin Brooks

The Standard Bearer of the ruling Unity Party (UP), Joseph N. Boakai, has picked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Nuquay, as his running mate in the October 10 presidential election.

Announcing his decision Monday evening at the UP headquarters in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town, Vice President Boakai stated that Speaker Nuquay shares the dream and aspiration of his vision for Liberia's development which is "Think Liberia, Love Liberia and Build Liberia."

The UP Standard Bearer maintained that a Boakai-Nuquay ticket will transform the socio-economic development of Liberia and its people.

In his acceptance speech, Speaker Nuquay described his selection as a destiny for Liberia.

Nuquay stressed that Liberians should know that the Boakai-Nuquay ticket will seek the interest of the Liberian people and improve their living standard.

More on This

Nuquay Emerges From 'Mr. Nobody to Running Mate'

Nuquay: "Today is indeed a great day that has been destined by God and least anticipated." Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.