Liberia: Boakai Picks Nuquay As Running Mate for October Polls

Photo: Facebook

Representative Emmanuel Nuquay, Speaker of the Liberian legislature.

The Standard Bearer of the ruling Unity Party (UP), Joseph N. Boakai, has picked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Nuquay, as his running mate in the October 10 presidential election.

Announcing his decision Monday evening at the UP headquarters in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town, Vice President Boakai stated that Speaker Nuquay shares the dream and aspiration of his vision for Liberia's development which is "Think Liberia, Love Liberia and Build Liberia."

The UP Standard Bearer maintained that a Boakai-Nuquay ticket will transform the socio-economic development of Liberia and its people.

In his acceptance speech, Speaker Nuquay described his selection as a destiny for Liberia.

Nuquay stressed that Liberians should know that the Boakai-Nuquay ticket will seek the interest of the Liberian people and improve their living standard.