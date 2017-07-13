Liberia: High Court Reserves Ruling in Kamara's Petition for Prohibition

The Supreme Court of Liberia has heard but reserved ruling in the Abu Kamara Writ of Prohibition he requested against National Elections Commission (NEC).

In their argument, Sesay, Johnson and Associates representing Kamara said their client was not accorded due process in violation of the law and his right to be heard.

They argued that NEC's action is also in violation of the ECOWAS protocol to which Liberia as a member of the regional body has signed.

The NEC, however, said its action was based on Kamara's violation of elections law and Article 5.2 (a) of the Code of Conduct.

Article 5.2 a. states that "Any Minister, Deputy Minister, Director-General, Managing Director and Superintendent appointed by the President pursuant to Article 56 (a) of the Constitution and a Managing Director appointed by a Board of Directors, who desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post at least two (2) years prior to the date of such public elections.

NEC also asks the court to dismiss and deny Kamara's request for failure to follow the procedures laid down by the commission.

Abu Bana Kamara is a sitting Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Francis Korkpor urged the counselors to be sincere firstly to themselves and to their clients by providing them the rightful legal advice rather than leading them against the law.

He wonders why Sesay, Johnson and Associates endeavored to represent Kamara when in fact they are aware of the court's decision on the legality of the Code of Conduct.

It is recalled that on Monday, October 3, 2016 the high court ruled that the Code of Conduct was legal, constitutional and binding for all its intent and purposes.

The nation highest court also observed procedural errors in the way the Kamara case was handled but held its ruling for a day that was not announced.

However, elections matters being of priority and for which all the Justices of the Supreme Court have vowed not to take their regular leave, it is anticipated that the court decision will be made soonest.