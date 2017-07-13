Kenya: Rowdy Crowd Disrupts Raila Odinga's Rally in Thika, Githurai

Rowdy youths have disrupted National Super Alliance (Nasa) rally in Thika, Kiambu County.

The youths started by heckling Nasa flagbearer Raila Odinga as he addressed the rally, with some chanting of Jubilee, President Uhuru Kenyatta's party.

Police intervened when the mob started pelting Nasa leaders' convoy with stones.

The officers lobbed tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

His convoy left Thika for another rally in Juja.

Mr Odinga and his co-principal Musalia Mudavadi had earlier addressed a rally in Kenol Town, Murang'a.

But a crowd chanting pro-Jubilee slogans disrupted his speech.

More follows.