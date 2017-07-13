Somalia: UK to Save a Woman's Life Every 90 Minutes By Increasing Birth Spacing Support

The UK today announced a package of global support for modern birth spacing at a major international summit held in London.

The package which goes up to 2022 will help save the lives of over 6,000 women globally by preventing maternal deaths - that's one woman every 90 minutes. It will also support nearly 20 million women to receive voluntary contraceptives through family planning services, help avert 6 million unintended pregnancies; as well as help prevent the trauma of 75,000 stillbirths and nearly 44,000 new-born deaths.

A satellite event was held at the British Embassy Mogadishu, bringing together representatives from the Federal Government, UN partners and local and international Non-Governmental Organisations. Those present discussed how birth spacing can be used to save and improve lives, helping to prevent women from dying in childbirth and providing long term life-changing benefits for women and their families in Somalia. There were rich discussions on how to increase access to birth spacing methods, especially among hard-to-reach women in rural areas and IDP camps.

The UK's Deputy Ambassador to Somalia Mary Shockledge said:

"The UK is proud to be the largest bilateral donor to the health sector in Somalia . In 2015 I know that Somalia took a bold step to become 1 of 38 countries to make commitments to the FP2020 partnership. But many challenges remain and this represents an opportunity to reaffirm commitments and address those challenges."

"We are therefore delighted that Her Excellency Dr Fawziya Abikar Nur, Minister of Health for the Federal Government of Somalia, is attending the FP2020 Summit in London today and will make important commitments on better service provision and health data."

In Somalia, UKaid launched an additional £89 million five-year Health and Nutrition programme in 2016, which provides support on reproductive, maternal, new-born and child health and nutrition.