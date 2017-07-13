13 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Special Forces and U.S. Troops Destroy Al-Shabaab Base in Lower Shabelle Region

Somalia's special forces known as Danab backed by US troops last night raided an Al-Shabaab bases in Kuunyo Barowe in Lower Shabelle region. The district commissioner of Baraawe, Hussein Bare has revealed the special forces supported by US troops landed near Kuunyo Barow and carried out a heavy assault on Al-Shabaab base in the area. "The special forces of Danab and US troops landed in Kuunyo Barow and destroyed an Al-Shabaab base in the area," said the Commissioner.

He added that the Kuunyo Barow area is one of the places that Al-Shabaab has been planning to carry out attacks in the region and as such two drone strikes hit the area last week. There has been no official communication regarding the raid by the Somali National Army (SNA).

