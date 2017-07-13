13 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia/Mali: Mali Arrive in Banjul for Chan Qualifiers Against Gambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Mali National CHAN team yesterday arrived in Banjul for their crucial 2018 CHAN qualifiers first-leg tie against The Gambia on Saturday 15 July 2017, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Eagles are set to hold series of training prior to their crunch continent's second biggest football fiesta CHAN qualifiers first-leg fixtures this weekend in Banjul.

Mali will be ambitious for a massive victory against The Gambia in the first leg in Banjul and finish the job in Bamako, a week after the first leg in Banjul.

The home-Scorpions have also prepared themselves fit for their crunch clash against Mali to snatch an impressive win in the first leg in Banjul.

Gambia

Finance Minister Defends Drop in Treasury Bills' Interest

The drop in interest rate on treasury bills from 27 per cent down to 10 per cent within six months of coming into office… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.