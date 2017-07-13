Gambia/Mali: Mali Arrive in Banjul for Chan Qualifiers Against Gambia

Mali National CHAN team yesterday arrived in Banjul for their crucial 2018 CHAN qualifiers first-leg tie against The Gambia on Saturday 15 July 2017, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Eagles are set to hold series of training prior to their crunch continent's second biggest football fiesta CHAN qualifiers first-leg fixtures this weekend in Banjul.

Mali will be ambitious for a massive victory against The Gambia in the first leg in Banjul and finish the job in Bamako, a week after the first leg in Banjul.

The home-Scorpions have also prepared themselves fit for their crunch clash against Mali to snatch an impressive win in the first leg in Banjul.