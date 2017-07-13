13 July 2017

Gambia: Seven Gambian Judges Undergo Training in Nigeria

Seven judges and two senior judicial officials from The Gambia are currently in the Federal Republic of Nigeria undergoing a training session at the Nigeria Judicial Institute in Abuja, judicial sources confirmed.

Our sources revealed that the judicial officers include two Court of Appeal judges, five High Court judges and two senior judicial officials as those on the two-week training in Nigeria.

The judges are Justice Edrissa M'bai and Justice Omar M.M. Njie of the Court of Appeal, Justice Basirou V.P. Mahoney, Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara, Justice Amina Saho-Ceesay, Justice Zainab Jawara-Alami and Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse.

The two senior judicial officials are Barrister Buba Jawo, the master of the High Court and Barrister Sheriff Tabally, the sheriff of the High Court.

Author: Bruce Asemota

Source: Justice Amina Saho-Ceesay

