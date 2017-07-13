13 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia/Mali: GFF Event Management Committee Outlines Plans for Gambia, Mali Chan Qualifiers

By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Football Federation Event Management Committee has outlined plans for The Gambia's 2018 CHAN Qualifiers first-leg tie at home to Mali on Saturday 15 July 2017, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Gambia Football Federation Secretariat in Kanifing East Layout yesterday, the president of the committee, Willy Abraham, said the committee was established two weeks before the country's 2018 CHAN qualifiers first-leg clash at home to Mali on Saturday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Abraham said the committee was set up to improve security, attendance and ambiance at the Stadium during international matches.

Abraham pointed out that they had held meeting with the Director General of Gambia Radio and Television Services, Ebrima Sillah, for panel discussion and also advertised the match.

Abraham appealed to the media in the country to publicise the match in their respective media outlets.

Abraham lamented that Africell has bought tickets for the ongoing school children for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers first-leg clash against Mali on Saturday.

For his part, the vice president of the committee, former Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambia Forces, General Lang Tombong Tamba, said they are mandated to manage international matches and finals.

Former CDS General Tamba revealed that their committee was established to complement the efforts of the organizing committee of GFF and also to improve attendance, security and revenue during international friendly matches for GFF.

