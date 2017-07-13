Nigeria: Executive Should Lobby to Have Its Way - Kwankwaso

Yola — A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has hinted that the standoff between the National Assembly and the Presidency over confirmation of nominees may soon end.

He stated this while answering questions from journalists in Yola, yesterday, after he visited Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State where scores of Fulani herdsmen were reportedly killed by ethnic militia.

He noted that the row between the two arms of government had been overblown by people who did not understand the constitution or the workings of government, saying the executive needed to reach out to the lawmakers.

"The relationship is still within the bracket of being good. The matter has been exaggerated by those who are not familiar with the functions of the two sides of government and constitutional provisions," he stated.

Kwankwaso explained that even in developed democracies, the executive arms had to lobby the legislature to get what they wanted.

‎"The issue of screening of nominees is still there‎. In United States, people in government have to lobby to convince the law makers," he said.

On his 2019 presidential ambition, Kwankwaso said it was too early to talk, saying he would make his position known at the appropriate time.

"You know, we presently have elected government in session, both at federal and state levels and it will be wrong of us to be making noise on politics when their tenure is still on; just above two years old. But at the right time, our stand shall be made known to public, Insha Allah," he said.

According to him, the meetings he held with Taraba State governor, the Sardauna Local Government chairman, traditional rulers as well as Lamido Adamawa were fruitful.