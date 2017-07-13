Nigeria: 2019 - Groups Woo Sha'aban for Kaduna Governorship Race

A two time governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Alhaji Sani Sha'aban is set to join the race for Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in 2019.

He gave the indication recently, when he received representatives of various groups from across the state that paid homage at his residence in Zaria.

A statement by the Sha'aban 2019 Media Team said the Danburan Zazzau was responding to appeal by the delegation for him to contest again in 2019.

The statement said Sha'aban tasked the groups on the need to sensitize people at all levels to be vigilant and reorient themselves for the task ahead in 2019.

He said, "I agree that there are problems in the state and some which you have rightly pointed out here. The personalities I saw here, have truly inspired me to consider your request, but before then, in every journey, one has to look from where he came and where he is heading, that will give us a mileage and advantage."

Leader of the delegation, Alhaji Saeed Usman, had earlier berated the present APC administration in the state while calling on Sha'aban to embark on "rescue mission."

Sha'aban is a one term member of the House of Representatives. He was ANPP governorship candidate in 2007 and contested again in 2011 on the platform of the ACN.