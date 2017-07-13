South Africa: Water and Sanitation On South African Youth Water Prize Competition Winners

press release

Limpopo's SAYWP winners will be jetting off to Stockholm, Sweden

After winning the South African Youth Water Prize (SAYWP) competition, the three learners from the Lebeko Senior Secondary School in Phalaborwa, Limpopo Province will be jetting off to Stockholm, in Sweden to represent South Africa in the Annual World Water Week.

The three 16 year-old learners are Mokgotho Temogelo Thami, Mmola Desmond Kutullo and Nkwane Wayne Luka who are all still in Grade 11. The learners produced a water conservation device that will help schools and communities to save water. The devise uses two aspects, a sensor and a timer. The sensor senses a hand/s to turn the system on to discharge water. Subsequently, the timer is set to discharge water for a certain period/volume.

In addition to the system, a soak-away material is added to the system to absorb water from leaking from the tap. The system also recharges the groundwater and refills the water table/tank underneath. Most of the materials used to build this system were donated while other items were collected from rubbish bins.

As part of celebrating the achievement of these learners, The Department of Water and Sanitation together with the Limpopo Department of Education will be holding a farewell function on the 25 July 2017 at Protea Hotel, The Ranch in Polokwane, for the winning learners as they will be going to Sweden to represent not only the province of Limpopo, but the entire country.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation