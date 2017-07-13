13 July 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Malusi Gigaba's 'Inclusive Growth Action Plan' Is a Huge Disappointment for SA

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters Media Express
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba (file photo).
press release By David Maynier

Thirty-six days after the economy slipped into recession the Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, has finally announced an "inclusive growth action plan", comprising of 14 "action items", 45 "interventions", spanning seven departments, with specific timelines, for South Africa.

The Minister ramped up expectations, during the past few weeks, creating the impression that there would be a "big announcement", not least by suggesting that the action plan would be aimed at getting the economy to grow at "6% or more" in South Africa.

However, the fact is that the "inclusive growth action plan" is a huge, though not unexpected, disappointment because it does not include one big, bold, new idea capable of restoring business confidence and stimulating private sector investment in South Africa.

The Minister simply does not have the political will, or the political space, given the ongoing "civil war" within the governing party ahead of the ANC's 54th National Conference 2017, to implement the structural reforms necessary to boost economic growth and create jobs in South Africa

David Maynier MP

DA Shadow Minister of Finance

South Africa

Three Kruger National Park Escaped Lions Shot Dead

Three lions which escaped from the Kruger National Park have been shot dead. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.