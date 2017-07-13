Gambia: The Importance of Security

There can be no sustainable development in the absence of peace and security in any country. This has therefore inspired and encouraged the establishment of different security units by various governments around the world,so as to give assurance to not only citizens, but potential investors and humanity in general.

Such was confirmed in the creation and establishment of the National Security Council as per section 78 of the constitution, section 191 of the cited law that established the National Intelligence Agency now State Intelligence Services. Whereas 186 and 178 made provisions for the establishment of The Gambia Armed Forces and The Gambia Police Force respectively, all assigned with the responsibility of maintaining peace and security in the country at all times.

As a result of the new political dispensation in The Gambia, world leaders, institutions, groups and individuals continued to show solidarity with the people of The Gambia, and the latest exhibition of such support came from African Union, United Nations, European Union and ECOWAS through discussions held with president Adama Barrow particularly on matters relating to the maintenance of peace and security.

Hopes and aspirations of Gambians and non Gambians were high as discussions on security reform, reconciliation, economic reform and recovery among others, were tabled between our development partners and the new government.

The Gambia being part and parcel of the global village, cannot afford to live in isolation, hence the need for such global solidarity and support from countries both near and far, including our traditional donors and development partners.

Once these discussions are implemented it will not only expedite the country's attainment of a well developed nation status, but will continue the retention of our tagged name "Smiling Coast of Africa",The Gambia will continue to be an attractive destination for tourists and a haven sought by every peace loving citizen of the world.