Gambia: My Co-Wife Threatened to Kill Me With Crowbar

A complainant whose co-wife allegedly assaulted her and caused her bodily harm had told the Brikama Magistrates' Court that the co-wife threatened to kill her when she hit her on her upper limp.

Testifying as first prosecution witness before Magistrate A.R. Bah yesterday, Birray Sanneh got involved in an argument with her co-wife; Jarra Njie when their children came to her house and were disturbing her relaxation. She said she was feeling sick then and does not want disturbance.

Jarra is charged with willfully and unlawfully assaulting Birray by hitting her on her upper limb and caused her actual bodily harm at Brikama Missira on 7th June, 2017. She pleaded not guilty.

She said Jarra then came and jumped on her and bit her up and they were separated by one Ansumana Keita. She said from there, Jarra entered her house and came out, threatening to kill her with a crowbar.

Birray told the court that later, both of them went to the Brikama Police Station where they gave their statements. She said from the police, she went to the hospital where she was treated and discharged and given some medication. She said she was later called by the police and was escorted by one Fatou Suso to pick her medical report while she continues to report at the hospital for treatment.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 2294 then asked Birray about what happened to the clothes she was wearing, she said they were stained with blood. The clothes; a black T-Shirt, light head tie and a towel which, she said she used to stop the blood from bleeding.

Birray then identified the clothes when they were shown to her by the prosecutor. The prosecutor then applied to tender the clothes as exhibits.

Defence Attorney A.A. Jallow did not object to the tendering of the blood-stained clothes but said he was objecting to those without blood stains.

Magistrate Bah ruled that the court had taken a look at the clothes as tendered by the prosecutor and it was satisfied that it was only the wrapper and scarf that had blood stains. "No blood stains could be identified on the black blouse as tendered and the towel looks dirty instead of carrying blood stains. For those reasons, the wrapper and scarf, as tendered shall be admitted as evidence by virtue of their relevance and marked as exhibit A," she said.

She said weight to be attached to exhibit A shall be at the discretion of the court, to be determined at judgment. "Witness said accused threatened to kill her with a crowbar, which has two tips but one of them was broken. The said crowbar was shown to her and it was identified and marked as exhibit B."

While responding to questions from Attorney Jallow, Birray said her husbands' name is Saikou Bojang and she has been married to him for 40 years. She said she is the first wife while Jarra has been married to him for 20 years.

She said her daughter; AjaBojang and her co-wife's daughter; Birray Bojang were both in her house. She said she couldn't remember her daughter's age but said Jarra's daughter was named after her.

The matter is adjourned to Monday 17th July, for continuation of cross-examination.