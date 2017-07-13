Gambia: National Youth Parliament Holds First National Sitting

The first national sitting of the National Youth Parliament The Gambia was recently held at a ceremony held at Manduar village in the Kombo Central District, West Coast Region.

The interface also accorded the delegates the opportunity to review the 2017 International Republican Institute Civil Engagement Programme in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Bubacarr Nyang, finance officer at National Youth Parliament, described the forum as crucial, as it is designed to review the 2017 IRI civil engagement programme.

He indicated that looking at the National Youth Parliament and how it's structured, "it is important for all to know our role and responsibilities we are to play".

Nyang averred that in all the seven administrative regions of the country, they have representatives, saying these are the people that formed the national executive council.

"We are gathered here today to discuss about this International Republican Institutes funding for us to know what roles and responsibilities each region can play in it ".

To this end, Nyang disclosed their aims and objectives, which are to see a more democratic Gambia, where principles of democracy and good governance are the order of the day.

"We want a country where democracy, rule of law will be at its peak".

The civic education outreach, according to him, is to create more awareness and keep people abreast with current issues especially issues of national interest.

Fatou Jawo, the deputy speaker of National Youth Parliament The Gambia, acknowledged that the national executive council comprises five elected and two nominated members.

She informed that the executive council sits in every 6 months, and that the sitting must consists of members of the national council.

"The sitting should be presided over by the speaker in the absence of a deputy speaker".

Jawo pointed out that the National Youth Parliament The Gambia also have regional bodies in all the seven administrative regions of the country.