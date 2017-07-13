Gambia: Ahmadiyya Donates to Disaster Victims in Bureng

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat in The Gambia recently donated 50 bags of rice, clothing, shoes and praying mats to disaster victims at Bureng village, in the Lower River Region.

The package also includes a day's free medical treatment from the doctors of the Ahmadiyya hospitals in Tallinding and Farafenni.

Presenting the items, Baba F. Trawally, Amir of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat in The Gambia, reminded victims that disasters are not man-made and that they are the will of Almighty Allah.

"I was saddened when I heard of the information and that is why as a true Muslim, we have come to assist because a Muslim is a bother to his fellow Muslim" he stated.

Amir Trawally added that Muslims are a like a body where when one part suffers, the whole body feels the pain.

He prayed for the Allah the Almighty keep us away from disaster in the future.

The governor of Lower River Region, Fanta Bojang Samateh Manneh hailed the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat for what she called complementing government's efforts in the areas of education, health and also assisting the poor and needy.

She revealed that when the disaster occurred they wrote to many offices, but Ahmadiyya was not included, saying she later received a call from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat that they wanted to assist them.

She thanked the Amir and his delegation for their foresight.

The National Disaster Management Agency coordinator in the region, Lamin Saidy thanked the Amir and his delegation for their gesture.

He noted that he had witness donations to disaster areas, but the gesture extended by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat is just exceptional, as doctors from their hospitals were in the forefront treating victims.

Saidy called on people to recognize the efforts of the Jamaat as they are concern about the welfare of the people.

The alkalo of the village- Yusupha Darboe expressed appreciation to the donors for the magnanimity.

He acknowledged the move taken by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat is what Islam calls for.

Lamin Darboe, a 70 year-old also spoke at the ceremony.