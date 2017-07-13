13 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Third Witness Testifies in Suspected 40G Cannabis Case

By Isatou M. Ceesay

Batch M. Jammeh, a narcotics officer at the Scientific Unit at Banjul, Monday testified as third prosecution witness in a single count drug trail of Ismaila Sonko before Magistrate Adama Sillah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court.

Mr. Jammeh in his testimony told the court that on Mr. Sonko was escorted by officers of Farato Police Station for extractions of samples from the suspected cannabis that was allegedly found in his possession. He said the process was done in Mr. Sonko's presence.

He said the purpose of the extraction was explained to Mr. Sonko. He said the suspected cannabis was wrapped in a white paper and put into a brown envelope and taken to the lab for analysis. "After that process, an analytical report was issued with reference number: DLEAG RN 206/2016," he explained.

Drug prosecutor O.S. Jallow identified the report through his name as the submitting officer and the reference number.

The case is adjourned for the testimony of fourth prosecution witness.

