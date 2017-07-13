Gambia: Development of Banjul Is Among Government's Priority - Minister Jobe

The minster of Works, Construction, Transport and Infrastructure has informed deputies at the National Assembly that the development of the city of Banjul is one of the main priorities of President Adama Barrow's government.

Minister Jobe was responding to question raised by the member for Banjul North, Hon. Ousman Sillah on Tuesday who asked whether Minister Jobe's ministry are aware of the appalling road and drainage conditions within Banjul.

According to Minister Jobe, this is being championed by President Barrow himself through the Ministry of Transport, Works, Construction and Infrastructure.

In this regard, he went on, his ministry has initiated a task force under the chairmanship of the mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC), Abdoulie Bah, GPA, NAWEC, Department of Physical Planning, NEA and others to steer the affairs of the process.

"The task force has already met few times and the most recent task they have identified aside is the finalisation of their Term Of Reference (TOR), to come up with a concept design (including architectural) of the city," Minister Jobe informed deputies.

According to Minister Jobe, it was decided that the concept must be holistic and must have in it list of priorities; the refurbishment of the city roads, drainage, sewerage and reclamation of the Bund Polder.

The Works minister informed deputies at the assembly that NRA has initiated the acquisition of funding in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA) to carry out the feasibility studies on the Banjul roads, drainage and sewerage systems.

In the interim, Minister Jobe informed deputies that NRA in collaboration with BCC are in the process of cleaning identified major drains in the city even though his ministry believes BCC should double its efforts and endeavour to constantly maintain the conditions of the drains in Banjul through periodic cleaning.

Member for Sami, Hon. Alfusainey Ceesay also quizzed Minister Jobe whether Laminkoto-Passamas road project will cover the road linking Kallen to Bush town in Sami.

In replied, Minister Jobe informed deputies that his ministry realized some savings from the Laminkoto to Passamas road project which his ministry intend to utilize to upgrade some of the roads in Sami.

He added that the consultant for the construction of Laminkoto to Passamas road project has already been tasked to carry out the feasibility and detail design of the Sami spur of roads (18km) and the Yorobawol to Basse (13km), with the intention of including the network as part of the Laminkoto to Passamas road project.

This initiatives, Minister Jobe informed deputies, is, however, subjected to approval by the funding agencies namely: Kuwait Fund, OFID, Saudi Fund, BADEA, the Government of The Gambia, MoTWI and MoFEA.