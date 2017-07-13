Gambia: Gomez Breaks the Silence, but Bajo Disagrees

Henry Gomez, the minister of Youth and Sports, has told The Point Newspaper that he has no intention to dissolve or suspend The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Minister Gomez was speaking in an interview with The Point at his office on Tuesday, following reports by Daily Observer and Standard Newspaper on whether he plans to dissolve the GFF.

The minister, a onetime footballer, told The Point that he has no intention to dissolve GFF because he knows there are many countries that have tried to dissolve their FAs and had problems with FIFA, which led to their suspension.

He added that dissolving GFF would look like he was not fair with the youth.

In that interview, the minister expressed his readiness to work hand-in-glove with everybody, but was quick to add that his challenge also would be ensuring transparency within GFF, especially with the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum, which everybody in the country is talking about.

He pointed out that the GFF claimed to have rehabilitated the FIFA Goal Project to the tune of D7 million; "but today it has only a toilet, a fence, and some windows and roofs".

"The GFF claims that they had invested US$500,000, which is D20 million and also claimed that furniture cost was US$325,000," he noted, saying all he was saying was the truth, as he also took some photos of the site.

The Youth and Sports minister called for the FIFA Goal Project to be investigated but also for the GFF to tell Gambian youth when they are going to deliver the Goal Project to them.

"All I need is action and results," he stated, saying he is not out to hunt or witch hunt anyone.

"FIFA does not want politics or interference in football but if there is no government there will be no Gambia Football Federation and as long as government is contributing to football then government have the right to have a say in it," he highlighted, adding: "Government allocates subvention to GFF."

He used the interview to call for transparency within the GFF.

"If GFF wants to be a private body then let them stop government contributing to them," he remarked, saying as long as The Gambia government is investing in GFF, the government has the right to partake in its affairs.

He added that he had no grudge against whosoever is in GFF and is ready to work with everyone but let the cards be put on the table.

"I have not been quoted talking to any media house about dissolving or suspending Gambia Football Federation," he clarified, saying the reports about him are all speculations.

"All what I wish is: we all work together," he further said, adding that in football FIFA calls for fair play.

"I am not here to hunt anyone and I am not a human hunter but I rose up my hand and swore to the nation that I am going to work for this nation and for the youth," Hon. Gomez said.

He questioned "those making noise", saying why they should when "they are innocent", adding that as a minister he would focus on doing his job.

GFF Prexy Disagrees

However, when contacted by Observer Sports yesterday, Lamin Kaba Bajo, the president of The Gambia Football Federation vehemently disagreed with the minister's claims. Bajo said he was deeply surprised by the minister's comments, which he said, are inaccurate and misleading.

"We believe the minister has not been properly briefed and informed. One week ago, we received a letter from the ministry requesting for documents relating to the FIFA Goal Project and Soma Mini Stadium, which we provided, but we are yet to receive any official respond from the ministry. We expected a reply from the ministry in case they need any further clarification or if there is any query," Bajo told Observer Sports.

Regarding government's subvention to GFF as claimed by the sports minister, the GFF boss made it clear that GFF has not received subvention from government for two years now. "The government through ministry only gives support to the national teams through the direct buy of air tickets and allowances payment to the players."

Bajo maintained that the GFF has nothing to hide and is available for any clarification. The FIFA Goal Project, according to Bajo, is not a government-funded one, but funded by FIFA who supervises monitors and audits the financial expenditure on the project.