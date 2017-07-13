Gambia: WB Country Director Says Energy Sector Is Key Priority to Gambia Govt

The World Bank (WB) country director has stated that the energy sector is key priority for the government of The Gambia and a central element of support the World Bank brought to the country.

She added that households and businesses particularly very small enterprises, suffer a lot from the lack of affordable, reliable electricity supply, and this is a major handicap for the country.

Louise J. Cord was speaking on Tuesday during the signing ceremony of $56 million from International Development Association (IDA) credit and grant through the World Bank held at a local hotel in Kololi.

This credit and grant signing ceremony was aim to support strengthening the government of the Gambia's fiscal position as well as restoring the provision of essential public service.

The 55% of the budget is on credit while the 45% of the $56 million support budget is the grant to The Gambia government.

Louise further said that with the support of this Development Policy Financing (DPF), the government of The Gambia has liberalised the fuel market, which will generate savings of about $1.5 million in this calendar year for the utility company NAWEC, noting that this is an important step forward in the reform of the sector.

The WB country director said that The Gambia still has a long road to travel in terms of reforms. The government is finalising its second Programme for Acceleration Growth and Employment, and the bank is preparing a Country Engagement Note to support these priorities. She therefore described this emergency DPF is an important first step, which sets the stage for more and deeper policy and institutional reforms.

"Indeed, more will need to be done in the coming months to maintain sound fiscal management, bring the public debt down to manageable levels, reforms state-owned enterprises, restore adequate energy and telecommunication services, and address longstanding constraints on growth".

This, she said, will be vital to expanding economic opportunities for the presence of the civil society organisations and the private sector, noting that because generally, signing financial agreements is done between the bank and the government.

She thanked the Gambia government team for a very fruitful and constructive collaboration.

For his part, the Finance and Economic Affairs minister, Hon. Amadou Sanneh said that in order to return to macroeconomic stability, the government is committed to reforms that will restore the economy, adding that these reforms includes reducing net domestic borrowing to 1 percent by December 2017 compared to 11% in 2016.

He revealed that it is in this light that the government engaged the World Bank Group for assistance through a budget support, noting that the World Bank has since then worked closely with the government and this culminated in the World Bank Board's approval of $56 million as budget support. He expressed delight to have signed this agreement for the Development Policy Financing (DPF).

According to him, this DPF will support the government in ensuring the provision of essential public services, restore macroeconomic stability, and help to shield the poor and vulnerable households from the impact of the economic crisis they inherited.

He noted that the external financing provided through the DPF will go a long way towards reducing the costly domestic borrowing and ease the fiscal burden of high domestic interest payments in their commitment to renew strong partnership, on behalf of the Gambia government and the people of the Gambia.

The thanked the World Bank Group for their continued support to The Gambia at a time of great and trying challenges in meeting the socio-economic development goals of the government.