Gambia: Three Bags of Suspected Cannabis Tendered in Court

Inspector O.S. Jallow, a drug prosecuting officer Tuesday tendered three bags of suspected cannabis with each containing seven big bundles as exhibits in the ongoing trial of Alieu Sowe, who is battling a single count charge of prohibited drug possession before Magistrate Adama Sillah at the Brikama Magistrates' Court.

The suspected drug was admitted and marked as exhibit C, to serve as evidence in the trail. Mr. Sowe said he was not objecting to the tendering because he knows nothing about the case and what he is been accused of.

Mr. Sowe is accused of being found in possession of 19kg and 750g of suspected Cannabis on 10th March, 2017 at Brikama Nyambai forest.

Lamin M.A. Bojang, a narcotics officer at Abuko Police Station who testified in the case as fourth prosecution witness during cross-examination by Mr. Sowe, said nothing was found in Mr. Sowe's possession.

Mr. Sowe said he even asked for Mr. Bojang's help to lift up his motorbike but Bojang said he could not remember anything about that. "I am putting it to you that I knew nothing about this case. You just used force to drag me to court but I know nothing about it," Mr. Sowe argued.

The case is adjourned to Monday 17th, July.