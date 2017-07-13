13 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Junior Scorpions in Good Shape for Saturday's Qualifier

By Momodou Bah

"We are preparing for the game against Mali after returning from Guinea Bissau. The morals are very high with the help of the Scorpions coach and the technical team," says CHAN Team Coach Alhagie Sarr during a press conference ahead of Saturday's first leg qualifier at home against Mali.

"I have no idea about the Malian team but we will give them the maximum respect because they're a big team who have played in the tournament previously."

According to Sarr, he has experience players with some of them already played in the CHAN qualifiers.

"We have been receiving a lot of support from the senior national team coach Sang Ndong and we're confident of winning."

No injuries

"In the case of Adama Jammeh, he's a striker not a winger - we have bully Drammeh but he's correctly injured."

"Our doctors are working on Lamin Charty and Lamin Conteh."

On scoring, he said they are working with the strikers with regard to scoring goals. "After drawing the first leg against Guinea Bissau, we scored in Bissau but we will continue to work on our strikers."

