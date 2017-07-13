Gambia: Roofs Blown Away in Saturday's Windstorm

Windstorm has blown away roofs of a classroom, kitchen, students' toilet and the entire garden fence of the school at New Yundum Lower Basic School, causing losses to the tune of over D200, 000.

The heavy windstorm that occurred on Saturday has also blown away the roof of the administrative building of new Yundum Health Centre in West Coast Region (WCR).

When our reporter visited the affected institutions, he spoke to the headmaster of New Yundum Lower Basic School, Njaga M.T. Jeng who expressed his concern about the damages caused to his institution by the windstorm on Saturday between the hours of 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Estimating the amount of the damages caused by the wind to his school, Mr. Jeng said the amount of the damages could be estimated to over D200, 000. He informed our reporter at the site that his office had already informed the Education Ministry about the incident.

"I thanked Allah the Almighty that there was no causality," he said, noting that the incident met them having a Parents Teachers Association meeting at the school ground.

Also speaking to our reporter at his Health Centre was the officer-in-charge of New Yundum Health Centre, Adama Jobarteh who commended the health committee members for their concern for the health centre.

Jobarteh singled out the president of the New Yundum Health Centre Committee, Kebba Drammeh for his personal contribution towards the rehabilitation of the roof of the administrative building of the health centre.

"Let me inform you that Kebba Drammeh personally provided 2 packets of corrugated iron sheets, 2 packets of nails and 10 pieces of ruin palms towards the repairing of the roof," Jobarteh disclosed.

Jobarteh also commended Alhagie Sankareh, the Regional Health director Western Region one for his financial support towards the repairing of the roof.

Jobarteh sent her profound thanks and appreciation to the alkalo of new Yundum village Ousman Bojang and all the health centre committee members for their continued support towards the improvement of the health centre for the past years.