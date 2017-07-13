Gambia: GTTI Equips Entrepreneurs On Hydrocarbon Management

The Gambia Technician Training Institute (GTTI) recently held a five-day capacity building for entrepreneurs in refrigeration and air conditioning sector on Hydrocarbon and Carbon Dioxide management.

The move, according to officials, was part of fulfilling the institute's mandate to address the middle level manpower needs of Gambians.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Edward C. Mansal, director of Academic at GTTI, emphasized that The Gambia has over the years in collaboration with the National Environment Agency and UNIDO been engaged in series of technology transferred to technicians in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector.

The capacity building of technicians, he went on, is yet another step in fulfilling one of the desired outcomes of the innovation and enterprise efforts to provide practical platform for technicians to undergo a holistic exposure on the use of natural refrigerants.

Mansal observed that the problem of lack of knowledge in most developing countries is mostly linked to lack of general technical information about natural refrigerants as well as lack of training facilities and the unavailability of equipment for practical training of engineers and service personnel.

"For instance in The Gambia, technicians lack basic knowledge of handling these gases, as well as tools and equipments required to prevent refrigerants leakage. This is a cause for concern to environment degradation which is the basic for global warming".

He maintained that his institution is a training provider for technical education in the country, saying with regard to these training, the institute has closely partnered up with NEA for the past 18 years.

He added; "Refrigeration and air conditioning unit under engineering department is equipped with standard tools and equipment to carry out practical exercise in residential and small commercial refrigeration applications".

The purpose of the capacity building, he went on, is to educate the existing technicians in the country on the best and most cost effective refrigerants, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emission.

He noted that the promotion of natural friendly gas for refrigeration and air conditioning applications are part of a contract signed between GTTI and UNIDO to embark on awareness creation campaign to build the capacities of technicians and entrepreneurs.

"The project choose technicians and entrepreneurs as key targets in whole awareness campaign bearing in mind that these two groups are engaged in commercial applications of ozone depleting substance, the use of which this project stands to discourage" he stated.