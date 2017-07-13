Liberia: 'Miscalculation' Acclaimed Journalist Says of Veep Boakai's Nuquay Pick

Liberian journalist and Managing Editor of Frontpage Africa newspaper Rodney Sieh has described as a costly miscalculation, the decision of Vice President Joseph Boakai to select House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay as running mate.

Vice President and Standard Bearer of the ruling Unity Party picked House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay as his running mate in the pending elections describing him as a man who firmly shares the vision to drive a new agenda in Liberia.

But appearing on the Capitol FM breakfast show yesterday, Sieh said the decision was a miscalculation that could avert the Unity Party's hope of clinching a first round victory as insinuated by some party stalwarts.

"Before this announcement there were a lot of talks about a first round victory from the camp of the Unity Party. By all means it is not a first round ticket. I think this ticket has given a lot of ammunitions to the opposition to go all out. Because of the VP's age, I am sure he really did not need a vote-rich person as a running mate; he needed someone who could step in incase something happens to him and I am sure Nuquay is not that person," he said.

He indicated, "I am not sure he has the pedigree to step in as President in case something happens to the Vice President and that is why you see the drift of people who were lining towards the VP going away because of that ticket."

"Even within Margibi, if you ask people, they are not really sold on the idea. It is tricky and a gamble that may cost Nuquay also, because in case the Vice President does not win he (Nuquay) will lose his Speakership. It was grossly a political error on the part of the VP. Before that announcement, my sources told me there was a lot of fighting and I think they made a mistake on this one," he stated.

He added: "What this ticket does is that it alienates the people in the Southeast, who were hoping that Senator Peter Coleman or Samuel Kofi Woods would have been picked. It alienates the progressives, the people of Nimba and Grand Bassa; so VP Boakia has effectively lost the Bassa belt."