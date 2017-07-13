Liberia: Nambo Hails Boakai Over Nuquay's Pick Featured

Photo: Facebook

Representative Emmanuel Nuquay, Speaker of the Liberian legislature.

The National Movement to Support Joseph Boakai (NAMBO) has welcomed the decision of the Standard Bearer for the ruling Unity Party Joseph N. Buakai to select the Speaker of the House Hon. Emmanuel Nuquay as his Vice ahead of the October 10 elections.

A press release from NAMBO which was dated and signed by the Head of Legal and Communication, Atty. Bobby F. Weetol Livingstone, says "the selection of House Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay as running mate by Vice President Joseph Boakai is an unprecedented demonstration of the VP's belief in the critical role of the younger generation of Liberians to propelling the growth and development of the country".

NAMBO says that the movement is moved by the thoroughness and consultative spirit which has been exhibited by Vice President Joseph Boakai to select Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay and this did not only show his political prudency, but shows that VP Boakai is a consensus builder who believes in the young people as the currency for Liberia's future political development and advancement.

The release furthered that the movement has strong conviction on the outstanding qualities, humble beginnings, strong religious foundation of Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay, which are coupled with the extraordinary leadership that Speaker Nuquay has exhibited over the nine months of steering the affairs of the House of Representatives,

"NAMBO holds no iota of doubt that Speaker Nuquay will be a dependable and loyal partner to Vice President Boakai to provide a responsive and exemplary leadership for the people of Liberia come January 16, 2018".

The Movement said that with the running mate issue now settled, it is now bracing itself to traverse the country with a very clear message that the Boakai-Nuquay Team provides the best alternative for a new people-centered and inclusive government that will provide hope and raise the living standards of ordinary Liberians.