Nigeria: Our Strategies to Improve Environmental Performance - CNL

Lagos — Leading international oil company, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), says it has taken proactive measures to mitigate the impact of its operations on the environment.

CNL's Environment Supervision head, Mrs. Adedamola Abudu, said the company placed top value on protecting the people and the environment in its operation.

In her presentation titled, 'Environmental Stewardship in the Oil and Gas Industry: The Chevron Experience', during the training for journalists at the School of Media and Communications (SMC), Pan Atlantic University (PAU), Abudu said, "We include environment in decisions we are making. We think about the environment right from conception."

She disclosed that the company spends a lot of money to de-commission its sites to make the environment useful for the populace.

Other strategies adopted by Chevron to protect the environment, she said, include reduction in air emissions; using energy efficient bulbs, actively managing biodiversity and physical footprint, reduction of risk associated with waste and management of waste "in an environmentally responsible manner".

On spillage, she noted that no company is comfortable losing its products to spilling, saying, "when you have a spill, it takes a lot. The company would rather not spill."