Liberia: Moye Gives Financial Support to Institutions in Bong

Bong County Electoral District #2 Representative Prince Kermue Moye has presented L$1.1 million to two organizations in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Representative Moye presented L$1 million and three motorbikes to a group known as "Traditional Friends of Moye" and L$100,000 to the Holy Spirit Cathedral Catholic Church.

Making the presentation recently on behalf of the lawmaker, the Resident Coordinator in the office of Representative Moye, Mulbah Jallah, told the Liberia News Agency that the cash donation was in fulfillment of promises the lawmaker made to the two groups late last month.

Jallah assured the two organizations that Moye remains committed to helping them achieve their objectives.

He told LINA that the money would assist the two institutions to complete their ongoing projects.

Receiving the money, the Chairman of the "Traditional Friends of Moye," Moses Barclay, lauded Representative Moye for the donation and assured that the money and motorbikes would be used for the intended purpose.

Mr. Barclay said the money and the motorbikes will enhance the work of the organization to reach through the length and breadth of the district to mobilize more members.

For his part, the Co-chairman of the Catholic Men organization, Stephen Mulbah, said the money came at the time the Church is undertaking a pit latrine project at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, noting that the amount will help to speed up the implementation of the project.