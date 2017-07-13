11 July 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Prioritize Agriculture in Liberia' - Commerce Ministry Official

By Calvin Brooks

Deputy Commerce Minister Roland Carey has called on Liberians to prioritize agriculture in a bid to ensure food security and generate income.

Carey noted that prioritizing agriculture will also enhance the diversification of the Liberian economy which, he noted, will create more opportunities for Liberians.

Minister Carey made the call Tuesday at the opening of a one-day donors and development partners roundtable discussion on the implementation of the Liberia Agriculture Sector Investment Program (LASIP) held at a local hotel in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

He stressed that agriculture is the key that will set Liberia on a genuine path to achieving structural transformation and increased growth.

The Commerce Ministry official said the Liberia economy diversification program focuses on developing selected value chains in agro-processing and light manufacturing.

Minister Carey emphasized that developing key value chains to create jobs and to develop the economy remain priorities of the ministry.

