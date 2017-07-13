Nigeria: JAMB Commences Sales of 2017 Direct Entry Forms - Official

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday said it has commenced sales of the 2017 Direct Entry application form.

This is contained in a statement signed by JAMB's Head of Public Relations, Mr Fabian Benjamin, and issued to newsmen in Bwari in the FCT.

The statement said that the form was designed for candidates that have A-level results and wished to gain direct admission to Degree programmes in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

It explained that the process of registration for the Direct Entry was spelt out in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the statement, the board equally has commenced the sale of UTME application for Nigerians abroad and foreign candidates who desired to attend tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

"We urge all candidates wishing to register through direct entry to obtain the pins at Interswitch, Remita or any of the commercial banks approved earlier for the vending of UTME pins.

"The process is as it was with the UTME where you create a profile and obtain the pins and proceed for biometric capturing at the CBT centres for Direct Entry candidates.

"Candidates for the Direct Entry are expected to possess 'Advanced Level, Diploma or its equivalent, while foreign candidates must possess proof of residency abroad.

"For foreign candidates, you must have stayed in the foreign country for at least a minimum of six months and you must have had your secondary education there."

It noted that the board had not commenced the change of course and institutions, but that it would soon begin.

It explained that when it starts such changes would be carried out in all approved Computer Based Centres (CBT) centres nationwide.

"Candidates need not necessarily come to the Board's centres for the change; it can be done in any of the CBT centres.

"This is to avoid overcrowding of our offices for services that can be obtained at the utmost comfort by the candidates."

The statement further said that delay in the change process was due to the Board's preparation to ensure that the system was carried out without encumbrances.

It advised candidates who are desirous of change of course or institution would be allowed to do so since the platform would be open until close of admission.

It also urged candidates not panic because the change process would not be closed as speculated by people that want to use the opportunity their desperation to defraud them.

However, it warned candidates not to patronise fraudulent individuals or organisations, but visit approved CBT centres and always cross check any information they are not too clear about, to avoid fraud.

"Do not fall victim of fraudsters who claim they can inflate your scores; they do not have the ability, the Board will prosecute such fraudsters and the candidate who patronise them," it said.

