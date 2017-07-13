Nigeria: Ethiopia Airlines Adds Kaduna Route

Lagos — With effect from August 1, Ethiopian Airlines; destinations in Nigeria would increase to five with the addition of Kaduna as the airline has finalised preparations to start scheduled weekly flights to the political capital of northern Nigeria.

The new flights, to be operated three times a week, would connect passengers directly from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Kaduna, which the airline describes as, "a trade centre and a major transportation hub for the surrounding agricultural areas with its rail and road junction."

The largest African airline had earlier tested the water in Kaduna during the six-week closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when it was the only foreign airline that flew to the airport, using its latest wide-bodied B-787 dreamliner.

In a statement made available to our correspondent in Lagos, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said: "As a Pan-African airline, serving our beloved continent Africa has always been a source of pride for Ethiopian Airlines.

"With this commitment, Ethiopian has been able to create a missing link; availing easy movement of Africans from one corner to the other.

"During the temporary closure of the Abuja airport for reconstruction four months ago, we were the first foreign carrier to land at the Kaduna airport, allowing our passengers to experience ultimate comfort on-board our B-787 Dreamliner."

With the addition of Kaduna, Ethiopian totally operates 23 weekly flights to Nigeria's main cities: Abuja, Lagos, Enugu and Kano.