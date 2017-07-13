13 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Kruger National Park Escaped Lions Shot Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: UNEP GRID Arendal/Peter Prokosch
(file photo).

Three lions which escaped from the Kruger National Park have been shot dead.

SANParks spokesperson William Mabasa said one of the lions, which escaped on Sunday, was killed by a farmer after the three killed the farmer's cattle.

"Last night the lions killed cattle in one of the farm areas. The owner of the farm shot at the lions and killed one and wounded another."

Mabasa said they dispatched a search team in the early hours of Thursday morning and found the lions close to the farm.

"The terrain was difficult and we could not drug them so we were forced to shoot the remaining two lions," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

City to Provide Accomodation Report for Woodstock Families

The Cape Town Magistrates' Court has instructed the City of Cape Town to submit a report for alternative accommodation… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.