South Africa: Three Kruger National Park Escaped Lions Shot Dead

Three lions which escaped from the Kruger National Park have been shot dead.

SANParks spokesperson William Mabasa said one of the lions, which escaped on Sunday, was killed by a farmer after the three killed the farmer's cattle.

"Last night the lions killed cattle in one of the farm areas. The owner of the farm shot at the lions and killed one and wounded another."

Mabasa said they dispatched a search team in the early hours of Thursday morning and found the lions close to the farm.

"The terrain was difficult and we could not drug them so we were forced to shoot the remaining two lions," he said.

Source: News24