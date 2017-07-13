13 July 2017

South Africa: Sharks Drop Bosch for Mvovo

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Lions at Kings Park.

Du Preez made a few changes to the team that lost 30-17 at home to the Bulls late last month.

In the backline, Lwazi Mvovo starts at fullback in place of Curwin Bosch , who drops down to the bench.

Centre Lukhanyo Am also returns from injury with Kobus van Wyk shifting to the wing.

Up front, Chiliboy Ralepelle starts in place of Franco Marais at hooker, while Jean-Luc du Preez returns for Tera Mtembu in the loose trio.

Meanwhile, lock Stephen Lewies will run out for his 50th Super Rugby cap for the Sharks, while prop Tendai Mtawarira was not considered for selection due to a neck strain.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15

Teams:

Sharks

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 S'busiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Jeremy Ward

Lions

TBA

Source: Sport24

