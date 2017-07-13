South Africa: SAPS Officer Fatally Wounded During Robbery in Diepkloof

Three lions which escaped from the Kruger National Park have been shot dead. Read more »

The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a white Quantum and Toyota Corola. SAPS is investigating the case.

Last night, 12 July 2017 about 19h40, reservist Constable Collins Maluleke and his colleague, Const (f) Masipa from Diepkloof SAPS were doing foot-patrol at Diepkloof taxi rank. They responded on foot when they received a complaint of a business robbery at Salaam Supermarket at the rank. When approaching the address, the suspects started firing at the members. Reservist Constable Collins Maluleke was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital where he was declared deceased.

