13 July 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberian Lawmaker in Police Custody Over Statutory Rape of Girl, 13

Photo: FrontPage Africa
Representative Morias Waylee

The saga of Rep. Morias Waylee(District No.2, Grand Gedeh County) entered a crucial stage Thursday when he was picked up by officers of the Liberia National Police on allegations of statutory rape and reportedly shielding witnesses to his alleged rape and impregnation of his 13-year-old niece.

lennart Dodoo, lennart.dodoo@frontpageafricaonline.com, Bettie Johnson-Mbayo, bettie.johnson@frontpageafricaonline.com
A FrontPageAfrica reporter currently on the scene reports that at least seven members of the lower house of the national legislature, including Rep. George Mulbah(District No. 3, Bong County); Rep. Zoe Pennue(District No. 1, Grand Gedeh) and Togbah Mulbah(District No. 5, Bong County) are pressuring the police to release Mr. Waylee from custody. The police are really protecting this one, no one is being allowed to even move around the area,” the reporter said Thursday.

The lawmaker has been charged with criminal conspiracy, tampering with a criminal investigation and tampering with witnesses.

THIS BREAKING STORY IS BEING DEVELOPED

