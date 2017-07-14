13 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Free State Traditional Healer Found With Human Skull and Tongue

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
Police line. Crime scene tape.

Police officers acting on a tip-off uncovered human parts hidden at a traditional healer's house in the Free State on Thursday morning.

They dug up a human skull next to the door of his consulting room, while a human tongue inside a plastic container was found inside the room, said Ficksburg police spokesperson Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini.

The healer, 32, was operating in Hlohlolwane, Clocolan, which is roughly between Bloemfontein and Bethlehem.

Tests would be done on the human parts at the Bethlehem mortuary to determine who they belong to.

The man was charged with possession of human parts. He also faces a case of violation of graves.

Dhlamini said a family last month discovered that the grave of their loved one had been tampered with. Body parts were stolen.

He would appear in court soon.

Source: News24

South Africa

