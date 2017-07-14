13 July 2017

Nigeria: Etisalat Nigeria Changes Name to 9mobile

By Emma Okonji

In an exclusive meeting held in Lagos yesterday, Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services (EMTS) trading as Etisalat Nigeri, adopted 9Mobile as a new brand identify for the telecoms company.

Shortly after the meeting where the new name was adopted, the management sent notification to all its staff, informing them of the new name.

EMTS had on Tuesday this week, informed proposed the idea of name change to its customers and assured them that the change will not affect its operations in any way.

Although EMTS is yet to make the name change officially known to the public, sources close to the telecoms company said EMTS does not intend to make funfare about the name change.

Etisalat Nigeria has said it would soon change to a new brand identity that would reflect its new aspirations and philosophy.

The sudden thought for a change in brand identity is sequel to the three weeks ultimatum given it by Abu Dhabi's Etisalat Group, which recently pulled out of the shareholding structure of Etisalat Nigeria, following the inability of Etisalat Nigeria to repay the N1.2 billion loan it took from 13 local banks in 2013 for network expansion and upgrade.

