Photo: File photo/The Nation

The former chairperson of the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission Ambassador Bethuel Kiplagat.

Former Chairman of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) Bethuel Kiplagat is dead.

Mr Kiplagat passed on aged 82 at a Nairobi hospital after long illness.

Ambassador Kiplagat, a former diplomat and Kenyan government official, served as TJRC chairman from 2009 to November 2010.

He resigned after coming under investigation for alleged past human rights abuses, particularly his role in the 1984 Wagalla Massacre.

He was reinstated as TJRC chair in 2012 despite objections from other members of the commission.

He served as Kenya's special envoy to the Somalia peace process from 2003 to 2005 and headed the board of the African Medical and Research Foundation from 1991 to 2003.

Prior to that he served in then-President Daniel arap Moi's government for 13 years (1978-1991) as Kenya's ambassador to France, high commissioner to Britain, and permanent secretary in the ministry of Foreign Affairs.