13 July 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Reps to Investigate Alleged Killing of 97 Nigerians By Cameroon's Gendarmes

Tagged:

Related Topics

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, resolved to investigate alleged killing of 97 Nigerians in the ceded Bakassi Peninsula by Cameroonian gendarmes.

The resolution was sequel to a motion under "Matters of Urgent National Importance" by Rep. Babatunde Kolawole (Ondo-APC) on the need to investigate the report.

Moving the motion, Kolawole said, "last week, there were several media reports that 97 Nigerians have been killed in Bakassi by Cameroonian gendarmes.

"This is because they could not afford N100, 000 levied on each fishing boat. This is in spite of the clauses in the Green Tree Agreement signed between Nigerian and Cameroonian Governments which protect our citizens in the ceded areas from harm.

"Apart from these recent attacks, there had been reports of harassments, rape and killings of Nigerians by the gendarmes over the years with the Nigerian government seemingly doing little or nothing to stop it.

"If nothing is done to stop this ugly development, other Nigerian lives would be at risk as the gendarmes may continue to kill Nigerians at will without fear of recriminations."

Kolawole said that though there were reports that the Federal Government had summoned the Cameroonian Ambassador over the killings, there was a need for the House, as the people's parliament, to send a clear signal.

"We will not sit and watch while the lives of our citizens are wasted with impunity."

Members spoke in favour of the motion, with some decrying the gendarmes' perceived use of excessive force against Nigerian citizens in the ceded region.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The motion was therefore referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs for investigation.

Nigeria

Nigeria Reaches Major Landmark in Fight Against HIV/Aids

Nigeria has reached a landmark in the fight against HIV/AIDS as fewer people newly get infected than those on treatment. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.