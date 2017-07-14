Rwanda: Word Has It - Star Wars Actor Harrison Ford Spotted in Rwanda

Photo: The New Times

Harrison Ford in Kigali Natural Park, Rwanda, July 2017

Kitoko lands another hot deal

Perhaps the last time you heard about him is when his hit Amadaimon was rocking the airwaves, a few months ago. The truth is that the afrobeat singer Kitoko Bibarwa is already here.

News reaching us is that the singer landed in the country on Wednesday night, just after almost four years of living abroad. The singer left the country in 2013 for further studies in the UK.

Word has it that Kitoko was invited as one of the artistes who will move with Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) candidate during the election campaigns slated to start today.

This is not the first time the singer is scooping this deal. During the 2010 presidential elections, Kitoko was among the artistes that campaigned for President Paul Kagame.

We shall keep you updated.

Believe it or not, if there's something that Rwandan entertainment industry has offered to the country lately, it is hosting some of the big names in the music industry.

We have had Tanzania's bongo star Diamond Platnumz, Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage, Nigeria's Mr. Eazi, 2Face, and Wizkid, just to name a few.

As if this is not enough! Kigali is yet to witness another of Africa's fastest rising star, Tekno Miles, and this would arguably be one of the biggest considering his recent performances in the region.

Tekno is a Nigerian musician and producer commonly known for songs like Duro, Pana, Wash, and Yawa, just to name a few.

We are told that Tekno, real name Augustine Miles Kelechi is expected to hold his first performance in the country. News reaching us is that the singer is almost finalising the deal with Skol, one of the biggest breweries in the country.

What we know so far is that the organisers want the show to take place sooner and not later than next month.

We are keeping our eye on this.

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford spotted in Rwanda

American legendary movie star Harrison Ford was in the country recently. Pictures of him while in Rwanda have been trending across the internet, but speculation is still rife as what exactly the Star Wars actor was up to during his stay in the country.

The movie star was making his first appearance in the country and many people thought he was up to something. One picture shows him posing with a tour guide, literally getting set for gorilla trekking. Another picture, however, shows the star signing in the guestbook after visiting and paying tribute to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi victims at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

The rumor treadmill claims that Harrison was just on his private holiday trip, and that he chose Rwanda as one of the countries with the best touristic features. Well, the mountain gorillas and all the big five.

We are told that the 74-year-old star has already left the country.

Ugandan musician sworn in as MP

Uganda's music top shot Bobi Wine officially known as Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu was this week sworn in as the new Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East, Uganda. This was after he won with a landslide in the hotly-contested by election a few days ago.

This was the first time the 35-year-old was vying for a parliamentary seat. He shall be serving as an MP in the 10th Ugandan Parliament. Just before his swearing in he told the local news media that he had always said that if parliament does not come to the ghetto, then the ghetto will come to the parliament.

He revealed was willing to work with anybody that wants a better Uganda, no matter their political affiliation.

The musician turned lawmaker sought to go into parliament to represent those that have not been represented as a whole in Uganda and not just his area. He was particularly vocal about the youth and their frustrations and challenges they face.

Bobi promised his supporters wonders and that he would very much like to be identified as a leader and not just a politician by the people that voted him into office.

We wish him the best.