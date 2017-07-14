Nigeria: Rotary International - Nigerian Child Has No Reason to Suffer From Polio

Awka — Rotary Club International has said no Nigerian child has any reason to suffer from polio because it is the easiest and cheapest illness to prevent.

The newly elected Governor of District 9142, Chief Emman Ude-Akpeh, stated this yesterday in Awka at a press briefing to announce his forthcoming installation as the district governor of the area which comes up next Saturday.

Ude-Akpeh said Rotary International has the core duty of fighting polio in countries around the world, and that it has done very well in the fight against the disease.

"Polio is a disease that takes just a drop oral polio vaccine which costs just N300 to prevent. That is why we believe that it is the cheapest disease to prevent, and no Nigerian parent should have any excuse for their children to suffer from polio.

"We believe that very soon, we will eradicate polio in the world and that would be the second time a disease would be eradicated in the world, the first was small pox. For polio, we are almost there.

"With less than 46 cases of polio only in three countries, Afganistan, Pakistan and unfortunately our own Nigeria, we are gradually winning the war.

"My coming as the governor of District 9142 will also reinvigorate the fight against polio, and needless to say that we sponsor medical mission from United States to Nigeria every year for this and other health needs," he stated.

Ude-Akpeh also told journalists that as part of activities to mark his installation as the District Governor next Saturday, Rotarian from the seven states of Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Cross River, Anambra, Imo and Akwa Ibom will converge in Awka to donate a 40 feet container of books to the digital library named after Prof Kenneth Dike, the first indigenous Vice Chancellor of a university.

This, he said, would be done as a show of concern and love for scholarship by the association. The association would also engage in symbolic tree planting at the premises of the Anambra State Broadcasting Service (ABS), Awka.